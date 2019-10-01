Stroot, Wilma S.

Age 94, passed away on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Stroot; loving mother of Sandra (John) Skroska; loving aunt of Vickie (Paul) Mahan, Miriam (the late Dale) Mahan, Tony (Carol) Hahn and the late John (Patty) Hahn; grandmother of 2 and great-grandmother of 6.

Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.