Fallert, Winifred Lucille (nee Allen), passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Fallert. Loving mother of David (Claudia) Fallert and Marilyn (Dave) Radovich. Grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 5, 2019