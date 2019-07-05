St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Fallert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Lucille Fallert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Lucille Fallert Obituary
Fallert, Winifred Lucille (nee Allen), passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Fallert. Loving mother of David (Claudia) Fallert and Marilyn (Dave) Radovich. Grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information