Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
More Obituaries for Winnie Stevenson
Winnie M. Stevenson

Winnie M. Stevenson Obituary
Stevenson, Winnie M. (nee Hampton), passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of Troy H. Stevenson; loving mother of Alan (Tina) Stevenson and Eric (Scott Driver) Stevenson; dear grandmother of Connor Stevenson and great-grandmother of Juniper Stevenson. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Winnie was a devoted member of Eureka United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
