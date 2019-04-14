|
Stevenson, Winnie M. (nee Hampton), passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of Troy H. Stevenson; loving mother of Alan (Tina) Stevenson and Eric (Scott Driver) Stevenson; dear grandmother of Connor Stevenson and great-grandmother of Juniper Stevenson. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Winnie was a devoted member of Eureka United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019