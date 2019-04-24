|
|
Camos, Winona Nonie (nee Bishop) Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of George Camos; dear mother of John (Sandi) Camos and Christine Bresnahan; dear grandmother of Ryan Bresnahan; dear sister-inlaw of Sandy Bishop and Yvonne and James Gummersbach; our dear aunt, great-aunt and Godmother. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Friday, April 26, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions to or Missouri Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019