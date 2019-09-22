Miller, Winston Muckerman

Born January 9, 1934, died September 14, 2019.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband for 59 years of Judith Bradshaw Miller.

Dear father of Christy Bradshaw Mason (Michael), Mark Winston Miller (Maria) and Carolyn Miller Dames (Rick). Loving Poppy to 5 granddaughters, Christina and Dina Miller; Margaux and Lindsay Dames; and Alice Mason. Survived by his brother Robert B. Miller, Jr. (the late Katherine); preceded in death by his siblings Rodger Miller (wife Ellen, surviving) and Janet Kahle.

Winston was a graduate of St. Louis University High and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He married Judy in 1960 at the Old Cathedral, and enjoyed a successful career as a real estate analyst. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated usher at the Cathedral Basilica. Winston loved traveling, old movies, good books, the Cardinals, great music, swimming, a cold beer and Hershey kisses. He spent more than 40 summers in Douglas, Michigan, his favorite place on earth. No one was better than Wimpy at telling a story. He was a friend to everyone and loved by all.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, on Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Visitation at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the scholarship fund at St. Louis University High, 4970 Oakland Avenue, 63110.

