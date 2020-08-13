Kenney, Wm. Stewart

Born 12-21-30 to George F. and Capitola Kenney predeceased by his parents and sister Yvonne Kaempher. He is survived by his brothers George Jr. (Joanne) and James, his second wife Pat and his children Stewart Jr. (Karolina), Kevin (Teresa), Pamela (Brian Madocks), Timothy, Greg (Melissa), Kristina Balducci (Don), and his twelve grandchildren.

Stewart graduated from Brentwood High School where he played basketball and was on their first football team. He attended Westminster College in Fulton and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity where he made life long friends. He began his career in the family title business started by his grandfather Wm Barnes which later became Security Title Co. run by his uncle Wm Barnes which was a fixture in Clayton for many years. Later he became president of Community Title Co which became US Title Company where he worked into his late 70's.

He was a member of the MAC for 62 years. An avid golfer until his mid 80's. He traveled extensively throughout Ireland and was an avid reader of Irish history. Stu was an avid soccer fan attending the old St. Louis Stars and CYC games along with coaching/teaching his kids to play.

Our father and grandfather will be deeply missed and will be honored at a later date due to Covid.