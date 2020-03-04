Fik, O.S.F., Sister Xavier

Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Thecla Fik.

Services: Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:30 until 5 p.m. in the Lally Room, Mother of Perpetual Help Residence, 7601 Watson Road, Shrewsbury, followed by a funeral Mass at 5 p.m. Graveside Service Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help appreciated.