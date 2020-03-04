Sister Xavier Fik O.S.F.

Fik, O.S.F., Sister Xavier

Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Thecla Fik.

Services: Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:30 until 5 p.m. in the Lally Room, Mother of Perpetual Help Residence, 7601 Watson Road, Shrewsbury, followed by a funeral Mass at 5 p.m. Graveside Service Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
