St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda M. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda M. Smith Obituary
Smith, Yolanda M. (nee Caputa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Zachary S. Smith; dear daughter of Tom and Debbie Caputa; dear sister of Maria (Matt) Passanise, Michelle (Michael) Westerfield, Francine (Andrew) Kreigshauser and Nina (Greg) McArthur; dear daughter-in-law of Steve (Phoebe) Smith and the late Diane Smith; our dear niece, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL (not Affton), 2906 Gravois, Thursday, March 14, 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Center or St. Louis University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology Development Fund appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now