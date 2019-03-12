|
Smith, Yolanda M. (nee Caputa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Zachary S. Smith; dear daughter of Tom and Debbie Caputa; dear sister of Maria (Matt) Passanise, Michelle (Michael) Westerfield, Francine (Andrew) Kreigshauser and Nina (Greg) McArthur; dear daughter-in-law of Steve (Phoebe) Smith and the late Diane Smith; our dear niece, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL (not Affton), 2906 Gravois, Thursday, March 14, 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Siteman Cancer Center or St. Louis University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology Development Fund appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019