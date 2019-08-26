Condon, Yvonne

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Yvonne was the cherished daughter of the late Thomas M. and Mary (nee' McCaffrey) Condon; dear sister of Kevin (Joanne) Condon, and the late Col. Kathleen Condon USANC; dear aunt of Eileen (Steve) Meyer, Kevin P. (Jennifer) Condon, Kathy (Fred) Condon-Boettcher, and Michael (Mary Jo) Condon; great-aunt of Elisabeth Condon, Kathleen V. Condon, Elias Meyer, Christopher Condon, and Andrew Condon; and a dear friend to so many. Yvonne was an historian and lecturer with the Missouri Historical Society, and formerly a teacher at St. Mark's High School and Mary Queen of Peace grade school. She was a proud lifelong resident of the City of St. Louis and never had any intention of leaving the city. After retiring, Yvonne traveled worldwide with her sister, Kathleen who operated a travel agency out of San Antonio Texas, visiting Russia, China, Asia, Europe, and everywhere in between. Yvonne was surrounded by a special group of high school classmates who, since 1954, have met once a month without fail. They are a gracious group of ladies. The family wishes to thank the good people at The Sheridan at Creve Coeur and Serenity Home Hospice for their extraordinary care and kind treatment to Yvonne.

Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27 from 9-10 a.m. atOur Lady of The Pillar Catholic Church, 401 South Lindbergh Blvd., 63131. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. For more

