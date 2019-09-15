St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
12345 Manchester Rd
Des Peres, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Juhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Juhl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Juhl Obituary

Juhl, Yvonne

(nee Pfabe) Asleep in Jesus Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William E. Juhl; loving sister of Jerrald (Esther) Pfabe; dear aunt of Rebecca Pfabe (Maury Higgins), Susan Pfabe-Wiggans (Scott Wiggans), and Kristin Pfabe; dear great aunt, cousin, and friend to many especially Bob and Lori Galle.

Services: Visitation Thursday, September 19th, 5-7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Funeral service Friday, September 20th, 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd, Des Peres. Interment Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the of St. Louis or Music at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now