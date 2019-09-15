|
Juhl, Yvonne
(nee Pfabe) Asleep in Jesus Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William E. Juhl; loving sister of Jerrald (Esther) Pfabe; dear aunt of Rebecca Pfabe (Maury Higgins), Susan Pfabe-Wiggans (Scott Wiggans), and Kristin Pfabe; dear great aunt, cousin, and friend to many especially Bob and Lori Galle.
Services: Visitation Thursday, September 19th, 5-7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Funeral service Friday, September 20th, 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd, Des Peres. Interment Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the of St. Louis or Music at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019