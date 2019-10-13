Yvonne Pfeil

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Pfeil.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
11011 Mueller Rd
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pfeil, Yvonne

passed suddenly on October 8 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Don Pfeil Sr. Her children, Don Pfeil Jr, Tom (Carol) Pfeil, Vicki (Dave) Landeau, Yvonne (the late Joe) Tucker, the late Bob (Cathy) Pfeil, Charlie (Linda) Pfeil, Sandra (Wayne) Horton, Kathy (Jeff) Fitzgibbons, Lisa (Ray) Puchalski, Ron (Joy) Pfeil, 38 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends will miss her dearly.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Lionette Candle Ceremony at 4 p.m. Funeral Wednesday Oct 16, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southside Lionettes will be appreciated.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.