Pfeil, Yvonne

passed suddenly on October 8 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Don Pfeil Sr. Her children, Don Pfeil Jr, Tom (Carol) Pfeil, Vicki (Dave) Landeau, Yvonne (the late Joe) Tucker, the late Bob (Cathy) Pfeil, Charlie (Linda) Pfeil, Sandra (Wayne) Horton, Kathy (Jeff) Fitzgibbons, Lisa (Ray) Puchalski, Ron (Joy) Pfeil, 38 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends will miss her dearly.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Lionette Candle Ceremony at 4 p.m. Funeral Wednesday Oct 16, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 11011 Mueller Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southside Lionettes will be appreciated.