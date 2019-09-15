|
|
Nalbandian, Zaven, Sr.
passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Becky Nalbandian (nee Fredrick). Loving father of Zaven (Jean) Nalbandian, Jr. Dear grandfather of Zaven Nalbandian, III and Miranoush Nalbandian. Dear brother of Mary (Garbis) Nalbandian, Sylvia (Avo) Yetenekian, and the late Hratch Nalbandian. Brother-in-law of Tina Nalbandian. Beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, Granite City, IL. Memorial visitation Wednesday 4 p.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019