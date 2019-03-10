Kidane, Zehainesh Tesfai 64, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 35 years of Zeggai Kidane; loving mother of Delilah and Matthew Kidane; dear sister of Isaac Tesfai, Yacob Tesfai, Elsa Tesfai, and the late Mehretab Tesfai. She is also survived by her brothers/sister-inlaw, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108 with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery. Service by Ambruster Chapel. Visit www.ambrusterchapel.com for more info.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019