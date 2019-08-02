Feinstein, Zelda J. Zip July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Saul E. Steve Feinstein; dear mother of Alan, Bruce and David Feinstein; loving grandmother of Adam (Jessica) Feinstein, Alana (Joe) Rogers and Danielle Feinstein; dear great-grandmother of Cora and Addie Feinstein; beloved sister of the late Roz (Don) Tobin and Shirley (Bernie) Rodkin. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Sunday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019