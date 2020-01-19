Buckley, Zoe Ann

(nee Lindeman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, beloved wife of William E. 'Bill' Buckley for 61 years, devoted mother of Margaret (Tim) Barrett, John (Susan), Catherine (Rocco) Erker, Mark (Tricia), Mary (Matt) Kopsky, Susan (Douglas) Schoen and the late Matthew Buckley, loving grandmother of 17, and recent great-grandmother, loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Zoe was a devout lifelong Catholic who dedicated her life to her family.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. St. Louis, MO 63124 with visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. to the commencement of Mass. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to the Cerebral Palsy Center of St. Louis Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423 or online at http://www.stlouischildrens.org/giving would be appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS