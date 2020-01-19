Zoe Ann Buckley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zoe Ann Buckley.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunziata
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of the Annunziata
9305 Clayton Rd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Buckley, Zoe Ann

(nee Lindeman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, beloved wife of William E. 'Bill' Buckley for 61 years, devoted mother of Margaret (Tim) Barrett, John (Susan), Catherine (Rocco) Erker, Mark (Tricia), Mary (Matt) Kopsky, Susan (Douglas) Schoen and the late Matthew Buckley, loving grandmother of 17, and recent great-grandmother, loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Zoe was a devout lifelong Catholic who dedicated her life to her family.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd. St. Louis, MO 63124 with visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. to the commencement of Mass. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to the Cerebral Palsy Center of St. Louis Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423 or online at http://www.stlouischildrens.org/giving would be appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.