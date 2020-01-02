Home

/ CAMPBELL / MACDONALD Morag ROSS

ROSS / CAMPBELL / MACDONALD Morag In loving memory of Morag (Macdonald), mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
Died December 31, 2005.
Always in our thoughts.
Also remembering our grandparents and great-grandparents
Catherine (Campbell) and
Daniel (Macdonald).
Remembered and sadly missed by all.
Donald and family, Deen and Kenny, Calum and Daniel, Ian and family, Alexander and family,
Marion and family.
Cus am bris an Lathà
A teich na scailean.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
