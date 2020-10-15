Home

Agnes MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Agnes The family of the late Agnes Mackenzie wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for sympathy shown to them in their recent sad loss. Thank you to the doctors at Kingsmills Medical Practice, Community Nurses and Donald Mackay, Macmillan Nurse for his kind and caring support shown to Agnes and also her family. Special thanks to Pastor Paul McLaughlan and Rev Tommy MacNeil for their very personal and uplifting service. Finally, thanks to John Fraser & Son of Chapel Street, Inverness and
A. Macrae, Keith Street, Stornoway for their care and compassion with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020
