CRICHTON Alasdair The family of the late Alasdair Crichton would like to thank all who extended their sympathy by way of cards, calls and visits following their sad loss. In particular our grateful thanks to relatives, neighbours, friends, the Home Care Team, the Group Practice and the staff of Medical Ward 2, WI Hospital, for their exceptional care and support over the past 2 years. Heartfelt thanks to Revs James Maciver and Kenny I. Macleod for their comforting services and to Alasdair Macrae, Undertaker, for his caring and professional handling of the funeral arrangements, to the ladies of Stornoway Free Church for the lovely refreshments provided, and to all who paid their last respects at the church services and graveside.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020