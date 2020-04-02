|
|
|
STEWART Alasdair Jessie and all the family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support following their recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to Rev Ewen Matheson, Rev Kenneth M Ferguson, Rev Douglas MacKeddie and Rev Donald A MacDonald for their comforting services, and to all ministers and office bearers and all who came to pay their last respects. Special thanks to all those who faithfully visited Alasdair over the past few years.
"Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren,
ye have done it unto me". Thanks to doctors and staff of medical Ward 2, Western Isles Hospital and special thanks to the High Dependency Ward doctors and staff for the wonderful care and love shown to Alasdair in his final days. Sincere thanks to family doctors and nurses of Broadbay Medical Practice for their continued care over the many years. Grateful thank to Alasdair MacRae Undertakers and staff for their efficiency and John Stewart grave digger for his compassionate assistance.
13 Upper Coll.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020