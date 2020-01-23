|
MACDONALD Alex Dan The family of the late Alex Dan Macdonald (Tong Road, Newmarket), wish to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their expressions of sympathy, love and practical help following our recent bereavement. Thank you to the Reverends James MacIver, KI Macleod and Gordon Macleod for their comforting services and prayers. Thanks to Dr Michie, staff of A&E and paramedics for their care and kindness and to Alasdair Macrae, Undertaker and his staff, for their support and professional handling of the funeral arrangements. We would also like to acknowledge Norman, the Aignish Cemetery Attendant, who assisted us so compassionately. Grateful thanks to all who attended services, for kind words of support and came to pay their respects at the graveside.
Revelation 21:4
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020