|
|
|
MACFARLANE Alexander S. (Sandy) The family of the late Sandy MacFarlane would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Langabhat Medical Centre, Macmillan Nurses (with special thanks to Donna Young), Staff at the Western Isles Hospital. Thanks also to the Rev Hugh Ferrier for all his continuing support and comforting words at the graveside, A. Macrae and staff for all their compassion and for all those who lined the village of Steinish and attended the graveside to show their final respects. We are very grateful for the generosity shown from the community of Steinish, wider family and from all the many friends.
May God bless you all.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020