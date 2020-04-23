|
MACDONALD Alexander Morrison (Grimshader)
Alastair Emag, aged 85, went to glory on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Bethesda Hospice, preceded by his loving wife Peggy. He is survived by their four children, Annice, Margaret, Colin and Malcolm and his brother Angus and their five grandchildren, Christina, Isabelle, Somerled, Katie and Jemima, nieces and nephew and very many close friends. The family sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and the local community for your kindness over recent months. Appreciation is due to the medical team at the Mackinnon Memorial Hospital, Langabhat Medical Practice, Macmillan Nurses, Faire Careline Service, Occupational Therapists, the Red Cross Ambulance Team and Caledonian MacBrayne staff. We are indebted to the Bethesda Hospice for the love and care provided, we thank the Lord for such a place. A heartfelt thanks to those who participated in the interment and to those who stepped into the breach to represent absent family. We were touched by those who lined the roads and stood in solidarity by their garden gates. A memorial service will be held in due course, to enable family and friends to gather in fellowship and thanksgiving.
