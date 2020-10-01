|
MURRAY Alexander The family of the late Alexander (Sandy) Murray, of Alabhair, Lower Barvas, wish to acknowledge their heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our loss. Our sincere and deepest thanks to Rev. Murdo Campbell for his continued support, spiritual comfort and officiating at the wake and funeral. Thanks to our church family, your prayers and support have sustained us. We also wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to Langabhat Medical Practice, Dr Gilmour, Ivan and our district nurses for the wonderful care given to Sandy. We also extend our thanks to Angus and Martin, Paramedics. To Alistair, Murdo and Robert for their compassion, help and professional handling of funeral arrangements, as well as the cemetery attendants. A special thank you to those who visited, telephoned, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, and to all those who lined the village road to pay their respects. Sincere gratitude to all for the warmth and love extended to our family prior to Sandy's passing and at this time of grieving.
All the precious memories stay in our hearts..
So very dearly loved,
So very sorely missed.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020