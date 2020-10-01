Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Alexander MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Alexander (Sandy) Peacefully, passed away at home in Barvas, on September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Etta, cherished father of Tearlach, Finlay, Mairi and Kirstine, devoted and loving grandpa to Lucia, Rory, Finn and Rafael. Dearly loved brother of Neil and Mairi, brother-in-law, uncle and granduncle.
So very dearly loved, so very sorely missed…always in our hearts.
Then are they glad, because at rest,
And quiet now they be,
So to the haven He them brings,
Which they desired to see. (Psalm 107: 30)
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -