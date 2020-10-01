|
|
|
MURRAY Alexander (Sandy) Peacefully, passed away at home in Barvas, on September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Etta, cherished father of Tearlach, Finlay, Mairi and Kirstine, devoted and loving grandpa to Lucia, Rory, Finn and Rafael. Dearly loved brother of Neil and Mairi, brother-in-law, uncle and granduncle.
So very dearly loved, so very sorely missed…always in our hearts.
Then are they glad, because at rest,
And quiet now they be,
So to the haven He them brings,
Which they desired to see. (Psalm 107: 30)
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020