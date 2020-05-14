|
CAMPBELL Alice Ann The family of the late Alice Ann Campbell would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy received on their recent sad bereavement. We extend our thanks to Rev Ewen Matheson, District Nurses and Habost Clinic staff, thanks for all for calls, prayers, cards, flowers and home baking. We would also like to thank Alasdair Macrae Undertaker and staff, DK Maclean Cemetery Attendant and all those that showed their respects on the day of the funeral.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 14, 2020