MORRISON Alick The family of the late Alick Morrison, 3 Meavaig North, would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and support following their recent bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to HDU and Medical 1 staff, as well as to
Dr Naylor and ambulance crew, for their care and attention towards Alick in his final days. Special thanks, also to
Rev Ian M MacDonald for providing spiritual comfort and to John Morrison and grave attendants for their compassionate assistance.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020