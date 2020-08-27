Home

Allan Duncan (Brue / Edinburgh)
With great sadness we announce his passing, at home, in Edinburgh, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a long illness. Husband to Pam, a devoted and wonderful father, a loved brother and uncle, a proud gael and a friend to many.
We will miss him beyond measure.
His burial was in Barvas Cemetery, Isle of Lewis. A memorial service will be held in Edinburgh to enable friends and family to come together at a later date when it's safe to do so.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
