|
|
|
MORRISON Angus Alick Nellie, Iain and John Neil would like to thank all who showed so much kindness, support, comfort, practical help, sent cards, telephoned and visited during their recent sad loss and for the wonderful help of Rev Alen McCulloch with many things and also led the service assisted by Rev Donald Campbell and Rev Ishi MacDonald, who all gave great spiritual comfort and not forgetting Richard from Tagsa for his great help, also church elders and Alasdair Maceachen for his help and to Funeral Director Alasdair Morrison for his kind help and professionalism and helpers at Clashan Sand Cemetery and our grateful thanks to the staff at Trinaid Care Home for the excellent care and incredible kindness shown to Angus Alick while there and to the doctors, nurses and staff at Uist & Barra Hospital for the wonderful palliative care during his last few days and thanks to all who donated to the collection at the funeral services, for Trinaid Care Home and Uist & Barra Hospital, the sum of £396.41 was raised.
God Bless you all,
Till the day breaks and the shadows flee away.
Harbour View, Lochmaddy.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020