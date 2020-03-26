|
NICHOLSON Angus John The family of the late Angus John Nicholson wish to express their gratitude for the kindness, sympathy and support shown to them at this very sad time with particular thanks to the Home Care Team, Community Nurses, Lochmaddy Medical Practice and the staff at Trianaid Care Home and the Uist & Barra Hospital for their excellent and loving care. Sincere and special thanks to the Reverend Drew Kuzma for his unfailing support and guidance. Grateful thanks also to the extended family members who provided much needed sustenance, to Alasdair Morrison for his professional handling of the funeral arrangements, to Alistair Banks and John Angus Mackillop for leading the praise, to Iain Stephen Morrison, editor of the Am Paipear for his upmost professionalism, direction and advice, to the attendants at Church of Scotland, Clachan and Kilmuir Cemetery and to Ewen and his team at the Stepping Stone Restaurant for their catering arrangements. Finally, heartfelt thanks to all who came to pay their last respects at the funeral, graveside and wake, all of which was greatly appreciated under the present circumstances.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020