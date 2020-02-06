|
MACIVER Anne Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Highland Hospice, on Monday, January 27, 2020, Anne Maciver (nee MacKenzie), Milton Crescent, Inverness. Beloved wife of the late Donald John Maciver, much loved mum of Donna and Moira, mother-in-law to Ewan and doting gran to Cailean. Much loved and sadly missed. The interment, to which all friends are respectfully invited, will take place on Monday, February 10, at 11.30 am, in Kilvean Cemetery, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm, in Smithton Church, Inverness. Donations welcome at the service for the Highland Hospice or please forward to William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020