Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne MACIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne MACIVER

Notice Condolences

Anne MACIVER Notice
MACIVER Anne Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Highland Hospice, on Monday, January 27, 2020, Anne Maciver (nee MacKenzie), Milton Crescent, Inverness. Beloved wife of the late Donald John Maciver, much loved mum of Donna and Moira, mother-in-law to Ewan and doting gran to Cailean. Much loved and sadly missed. The interment, to which all friends are respectfully invited, will take place on Monday, February 10, at 11.30 am, in Kilvean Cemetery, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm, in Smithton Church, Inverness. Donations welcome at the service for the Highland Hospice or please forward to William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -