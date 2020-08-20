|
MACLEOD Annie The husband, family and brother of the late Annie T. Macleod, extend our thanks and appreciation for the many expressions of love, sympathy and prayers from relatives, friends ,neighbours and colleagues and for the flowers and gifts generously provided. We also extend our thanks to Broadbay Medical Practice, Macmillan Nurse Donna Young and to doctors, nurses and support staff at Bethesda Hospice for their care and compassion. We are grateful to Alasdair Macrae (undertaker) and his staff for the professional and compassionate way they carry out their duties and also to the cemetery attendant for his work. Our thanks to Rev James Maciver and Rev Kenny I. Macleod for the comforting funeral service conducted at Sandwick Cemetery and for pastoral care and spiritual support. Thanks also to Norman Macleod (Elder) and Duncan N. Macleod (Deacon) for their support at this difficult time.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020