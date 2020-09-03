|
MACPHEE Annie Sarah Kenneth (Kenny) MacPhee and family, Torlum, Benbecula wish to express our profound thanks to family and friends throughout the Western Isles and beyond for their many expressions of sympathy on the passing of a dear wife and mother. Our thanks to the local ambulance crew and the staff of Uist & Barra Hospital and the HDU staff at Raigmore Hospital for their kind treatment when looking after Annie Sarah. Special thanks to Rev Drew Kuzma and the congregation of Griminish Church of Scotland and particularly to Drew for his comforting words at the graveside and his support throughout. Thank you to Angus MacPhee, Undertaker, for sympathetic and considerate handling of the funeral arrangements and to friends and neighbours who lined the road to Nunton Cemetery and to those who paid their respects by the Cemetery. With fond and loving memories of loved ones gone before.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020