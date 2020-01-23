|
MACDONALD Calum Angus The parents, brother and sisters of the late Calum Angus would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours and all those who called and sent cards and monies for their support following his passing and over the last 9 years. Thanks also to Rev Murdo Campbell, Rev Dougie Wolfe, Rev James Macdonald and Rev Murdo Smith and all the elders from both churches for their comforting prayers and services. To Archibald Macrae undertakers for their professionalism at home and on the day of the funeral and Borve House Hotel for the food provided after the funeral service. We would also like to thank Calum Angus's friends for their care and support, all the dr's nurses and all the other staff who cared for him over the last 9 years in particular those in Langabhat and Broadbay Medical Practices, Medical 1&2, Ward 1C Gartnavel and the Beatson. Thanks also to all ambulance drivers, airport staff, air ambulance and helicopter crews over the last 9 years. Also to Patient Travel and Penumbra Staff for their care and support. Also to Claire and Pip and all other home carers you will forever be in our hearts. Collection of £3095 was raised for Leukaemia Research.
47 Lower Shader
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020