MACLEAN Catherine Ann The family of the late Catherine Ann Maclean would like to thank most sincerely relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy received. Thanks to all the home carers for their dedication and care over many years. Special gratitude to Dun Eisdean for their care and kindness over the last year. Our thanks to Rev Euan Matheson for all his pastoral visits and the lovely personal address at the graveside. Thanking Mr Macrae's undertaking staff for the professional and dignified way the interment was conducted at such a difficult time for all concerned.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020