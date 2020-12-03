|
|
|
MacRITCHIE
Catherine Ann (Newmill / Isle of Lewis)
Peacefully, in the arms of her family, at Turner Memorial Hospital, Keith, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Catherine Ann MacRitchie, aged 65 years, from Tolstadh a' Chaolais and latterly Newmill by Keith. Dearly loved partner of Robert Stables, devoted mam of Sandra and dear mother-in-law of David Palmer, proud and loving Nannie of Isla and Kyle. Loyal sister of Alasdair, Mairi and the late Donald, a dear sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. Regrettably funeral private due to current health guidelines, however the cortege will leave from Tigh-na-Bruaich, Tolstadh a' Chaolais, on Friday, December 4, at 10.40 am, going to Dalmor Cemetery, for those who wish to pay their last respects to Catherine Ann.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020