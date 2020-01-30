|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Catherine (nee Macleod) Rachel, Roddy and Murdo would like to thank the staff of Harris House, for the care and kindness shown to Catherine during her stay there, the North Harris Medical Practice, doctors and staff of the Western Isles Hospital, for the care and attention given to Catherine, the Rev Kemp and all other ministers who visited her, the Cunningham family who were so attentive in visiting her, all who travelled to attend the funeral and all who phoned and sent cards. Grateful thanks to all who attended the services and all those who paid their respects at the graveside.
Psalm 45: V 13-14.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020