JACKSON Catherine The family of the late Catherine (Rena) Jackson would like to thank relatives and friends for their messages of condolences at Rena's sad passing. Thanks to Ospadal nan Eilean and special gratitude to Blar Buidhe Nursing Home for their care and kindness during Rena's final days.
Our thanks also to Rev Heenan and his church officers for their poignant service and prayers. Thanking Mr Macraes undertaking staff for their courteous attention with the funeral arrangements and thanking also all who came to pay their last respects.
20 Torquil Terrace.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020