CUMMING Catherine M. (Doune Carloway)
Moreen, John and the family of the late Catherine M. Cumming wish to convey their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown sympathy by cards, letters, monetary gifts and flowers following their recent bereavement. Thanks to the surgical ward Western Isles Hospital and the wards at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness for their excellent care. Thanks to Rev Murdo Campbell for his comforting graveside service and D. Chisholm and A. Macrae Funeral Directors for their guidance and efficient arrangements. We were touched by those who congregated at the church and community centre at Carloway and to those who lined the road and gathered at their gates to pay their respects.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 14, 2020