MacLEAN
Catherine M. Precious and everlasting memories of Catherine MacAulay Macleod (Cathie M), who passed away on February 1, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late John MacLean, mother, mother-in-law and adored granny of John Kenneth. Very sorely missed by us all,
But constantly in our hearts and thoughts. Also remembering all loved ones gone before.
Gus am bris an latha. Anne, Johnny and John Kenneth,
"Sunny Braes", Doune, Carloway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020