MACKAY Catherine The family of the late Catherine Mackay wish to extend heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and
neighbours for expressions of sympathy and kindness shown following their sad bereavement. Our sincere and deepest thanks to the wonderful nursing staff/consultants of the Surgical Ward, Western Isles Hospital for their dedicated care over the years as well as Carloway Medical Practice, (past and present).
Thanks to A Macrae and staff, Undertaker, for their compassion and knowledgeable assistance, also Rev C Macleod, Shawbost, for officiating at the funeral with such a comforting service. Sincere thanks to all those who telephoned, sent cards and floral tributes, to those who lined the roadside and who came to pay their last respects. The support show to us in this way was of great comfort.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020