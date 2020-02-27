|
MacKENZIE
Catherine
(nee Morrison) The family of the late Catherine MacKenzie are thankful to all relatives and friends for the warm kindness, prayerful remembrance and expressions of sympathy on their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to Rev K. Watkins and also to Rev J. Tallach and elders. The family are extremely grateful to Dr Naylor and to Dr Murray for their care and support. Also thanks to the kind nursing staff of Medical Ward 2. The help and friendship given by Home Care and Crossroads is much appreciated. Thanks to A, Macrae and staff and cemetery attendants for services respectfully provided.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020