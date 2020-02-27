Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MacKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Morrison) MacKENZIE

Notice

Catherine (Morrison) MacKENZIE Notice
MacKENZIE
Catherine
(nee Morrison) The family of the late Catherine MacKenzie are thankful to all relatives and friends for the warm kindness, prayerful remembrance and expressions of sympathy on their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to Rev K. Watkins and also to Rev J. Tallach and elders. The family are extremely grateful to Dr Naylor and to Dr Murray for their care and support. Also thanks to the kind nursing staff of Medical Ward 2. The help and friendship given by Home Care and Crossroads is much appreciated. Thanks to A, Macrae and staff and cemetery attendants for services respectfully provided.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -