|
|
|
MACKENZIE Catherine The family of the late Catherine Mackenzie late of Claypark, Garrabost, wish to thank all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for all expressions of sympathy shown to them in their recent sad loss. We would like to especially thank the management and staff of Dun Berisay for the loving care shown to our mother over the last 3 1/2 years. Sincere thanks to Rev James Tallach for the service at the cemetery on the day of the interment. Thanks to A. Macrae Funeral Director, his staff and cemetery attendant for their professional services.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 16, 2020