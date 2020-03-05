|
MORRISON Catherine
(nee Macleod) Following my dear mother's passing I wish to express my gratitude to all who assisted with her care during her incapacity and to all who have supported me in bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to Sheena, Margaret and Rachel for their loyal care and friendship and also to Derick for practical kindness, to Dr Simpson and all at the Group Medical Practice at Stornoway and Habost, to the Carloway Community Nurses and to the emergency ambulance teams who attended on the day. I greatly appreciate the expressions of sympathy from relatives, neighbours and friends through visits, cards, calls, gifts and flowers. Special thanks to Calum Iain and Mary Ann Macleod and to Rev John Macleod and Mary for all their support. Sincere thanks to Rev Callum Macleod, Rev Iain T. Campbell, Rev Donald MacDonald, Rev Malcolm MacDonald and church office-bearers for comforting services and to all who attended the wake and the funeral. Special thanks to Graham Macleod and staff of Macrae Funeral Directors for compassionate efficiency and to Mr D.K. Maclean for arrangements at Habost cemetery and to all who assisted there.
Isabel Morrison, 31 New Shawbost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020