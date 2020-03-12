|
GILLIES Catriona The family of the late Catriona Gillies (Raasay) would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Portree and Broadford Hospitals, doctors, the home care team and community nurses for their unfailing and dedicated care especially over the last two years. Thanks also to Portree Lifeboat, paramedics and ambulance teams for their help in times of need. Thanks to M & D MacLeod, Portree for their professional and compassionate service and to Rev Iain MacDonald for his service at the church and graveside Thanks also to Raasay House Hotel for care, hospitality and efficiency providing refreshments and finally, to those who donated so generously by raising £800 to be shared between the Portree Lifeboat and Friends of Portree Hospital
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020