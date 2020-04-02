|
MACLEOD Chirsty Ann The family of the late Chirsty Ann Macleod, Brue, would like to thank all those who supported them throughout this sad time. Thanks to those who telephoned and sent cards, flowers and gifts. We would like to thank Rev Kenneth Macdonald for officiating at the graveside and Archibald Macrae, Undertakers for their guidance and support. Our thanks also to Kenny Murdo Macleod and Mitch Thompson for duties carried out at the cemetery. We thank Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff of Ospadal nan Eilean Outpatients Department and Surgical Ward, Langabhat Medical Practice, Carloway Care Unit and Dun Eisdean Care Home for their care and kindness to Chirsty Ann. Thank you to all who attended at Barvas Cemetery to pay their last respects.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020