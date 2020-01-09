|
GUNN Chrissie Ann The family of the late Chrissie Gunn would like to express their sincere gratitude for the many expressions of support, kindness and love shown to them at the recent passing of their dear mother. Special thanks to all our neighbours, friends and work colleagues for their continued support at this difficult time. Grateful thanks to Alasdair Macrae Undertaker and staff, DK MacLean Cemetery Attendant and Comunn Eachdraidh Nis. We would also like to thank The Group Practice, Respiratory Nurse Pauline Morrison, Innes Morton, Staff at Medical Ward 2, Home Carers, Faire, Liz Chaplin, Francis Lawrie, Father William Maclean and a special thank you to Kirstine Maclennan, mam's private carer. Thank you to everyone who kindly donated the sum of £1,100 to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
A h-uile beannachd.
Mairi, Sandra, Rona and Donna.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020