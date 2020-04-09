|
WATSON Christeen The family of the late Christeen Watson, Lewis St, would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received. Thanks to the staff at Western Isles Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow for their care and attention. Thanks to the Rev W. Heenan for his support and the lovely personal address at the graveside. Thanks also to Rev Domhnall Micheal MacInnes for his invaluable support in Glasgow at an anxious time. Thanks also to Mr MacRae and his undertaking staff for the professional and dignified way the interment was conducted at such a difficult time for all concerned.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020