GRAY Christina (Lairg)
Suddenly in in her home "Muirness", 97 Lower Torroble, Lairg, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, Christina "Chrissie" Campbell Mackenzie, beloved wife of the late Iain, a much loved mother of Fiona, Raymond and Malcolm, a dearly loved nana of Kirsten, Andrew, Martin and Laureen, a loving great-nana of Rory, Keiron, Lewis, Joshua and Georgia and loved by all the extended family and friends. A private family Worship Service will be held on Saturday, October 24 in Bonar Bridge, Free Presbyterian Church at 10.30 am. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortége will depart from the church at 11 am, going through Bonar Bridge then onto Lairg arriving at Lairg Cemetery, at 11.30 am, for the Interment Service. No flowers please but donations if so desired may be given at the service for Alzheimer's Scotland or sent to Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain or by bacs to: rbs - s/c 83-27-35, a/c 00254580. Ref the late Chrissie.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020