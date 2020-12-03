|
MACIVER Christina M. (The Registry, Carloway)
The family of the late Christina M. MacIver wish to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy and kindness following the sore loss of a dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our sincere and special thanks to the West Side Community Nurses and the Home Carers for the compassion, exceptional care and kindness shown to our mother over the years. Thanks also to the staff at Langabhat Medical Practice (past and present).
We would like to thank the Reverend Duncan MacAskill and Mr Kenneth Paterson (Elder) for their support and comforting funeral service. Thanks also to Mr A. Macrae and staff for their services and the Dalmore Cemetery attendants for their assistance. Finally, thanks to all those who came to pay their last respects at the roadside and, also, at Dalmore Cemetery.
Anne, Norrie, John and Murdie
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020